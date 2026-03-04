Kevin Porter Injury: Ruled out Wednesday
Porter is out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks due to right knee swelling.
Wednesday marks Porter's first absence since Feb. 3. The star guard can be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's matchup versus the Jazz. After coming off the bench in Monday's loss to Boston, Ryan Rollins figures to jump right back into the starting lineup in Porter's stead.
