Kevin Porter headshot

Kevin Porter Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 11:21am

Porter is out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks due to right knee swelling.

Wednesday marks Porter's first absence since Feb. 3. The star guard can be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's matchup versus the Jazz. After coming off the bench in Monday's loss to Boston, Ryan Rollins figures to jump right back into the starting lineup in Porter's stead.

Kevin Porter
Milwaukee Bucks
