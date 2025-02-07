Kevin Porter Injury: Won't debut Friday
Porter (trade pending) is out for Friday's game versus the Hawks.
Porter was traded from the Clippers to the Bucks on Thursday but won't be able to make his debut Friday as the deal is still being finalized. When the 24-year-old guard is able to suit up, he will likely compete for backup point guard minutes behind Damian Lillard. Porter's next chance to take the floor is Sunday's matchup with Philadelphia.
