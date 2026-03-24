Kevin Porter Injury: Won't go vs. Portland
Porter (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Porter is slated for a fourth straight absence while on the mend from right knee inflammation. Taurean Prince has drawn two consecutive starts in Porter's absence and figures to be in line to do so again Wednesday evening.
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