Kevin Porter Injury: Won't play against Golden State

Porter was a late addition to the injury report due to an illness, and it appears severe enough for him to be sidelined for Friday's contest. He'll have the weekend to work through the illness with his next opportunity to play being Monday against the Pelicans. Porter's absence should mean more playing time for Bones Hyland, Amir Coffey and Jordan Miller.