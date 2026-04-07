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Kevin Porter Injury: Won't return in 2025-26

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

The Bucks announced that Porter underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Tuesday and will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.

As expected, Porter won't return for the remainder of the season after dealing with lingering right knee synovitis that required arthroscopic surgery. The 25-year-old point guard will end the season with averages of 17.4 points, 7.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 33.2 minutes per contest across 38 regular-season outings (36 starts). He holds a $5.39 million player option for the 2026-27 campaign.

Kevin Porter
Milwaukee Bucks
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