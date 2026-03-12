Kevin Porter headshot

Kevin Porter News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Porter (knee) will play Thursday in Miami, Stephen Watson of ESPN reports.

Porter is back after a four-game absence, and his return will likely result in Ousmane Dieng or Kyle Kuzma heading back to the second unit. Porter is averaging 17.5 points, 7.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 triples and 2.2 steals per game this season.

Kevin Porter
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Porter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Porter See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 10
Rotowire Staff
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Lineups, Injury Report & Game Count
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Lineups, Injury Report & Game Count
Author Image
Adam King
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
4 days ago