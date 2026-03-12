Kevin Porter News: Available to play
Porter (knee) will play Thursday in Miami, Stephen Watson of ESPN reports.
Porter is back after a four-game absence, and his return will likely result in Ousmane Dieng or Kyle Kuzma heading back to the second unit. Porter is averaging 17.5 points, 7.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 triples and 2.2 steals per game this season.
