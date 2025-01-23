Kevin Porter News: Back to bench role Thursday

Porter is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Wizards.

Porter ended with 26 points (12-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 117-113 overtime loss to the Celtics, but the impressive stat line won't hand him another start. James Harden (groin) will return from a one-game absence, so Porter will return to his regular backup role in the second unit.