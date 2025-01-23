Fantasy Basketball
Kevin Porter News: Back to bench role Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Porter is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Wizards.

Porter ended with 26 points (12-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 117-113 overtime loss to the Celtics, but the impressive stat line won't hand him another start. James Harden (groin) will return from a one-game absence, so Porter will return to his regular backup role in the second unit.

Kevin Porter
Los Angeles Clippers
