Kevin Porter News: Chips in 17 points off bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Porter registered 17 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Sunday's 115-108 loss to Toronto.

Porter provided a spark off the bench Sunday that helped the Clippers stay within striking distance. It was the just the second time in his last 10 outings that he's reached double-digit points and he finished as the Clippers' third-leading scorer behind James Harden (25) and Ivica Zubac (18). Porter will look to build off his strong performance into Tuesday's battle of Los Angeles against the Lakers.

Kevin Porter
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
