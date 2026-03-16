Kevin Porter News: Cleared from injury report
Porter (knee) is off the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.
Porter sat out Sunday's win over the Pacers, but he's ready to roll for Tuesday. The combo guard has averaged 16.8 points, 6.3 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals in 31.7 minutes per contest in his last nine games, shooting 51.3 percent from the field during this stretch.
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