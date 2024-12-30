Kevin Porter News: Contributes off bench in return
Porter registered five points (2-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and four assists across 16 minutes during Monday's 116-113 victory over the Pelicans.
Porter returned Monday after missing Friday's contest due to an illness, coming off the bench and providing a nice boost while leading all second unit players in assists. Porter should continue to see his minute total and production increase as he gets back to full strength.
