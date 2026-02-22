Kevin Porter headshot

Kevin Porter News: Double-double in Sunday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Porter produced 21 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and three steals across 31 minutes during Sunday's 122-94 loss to the Raptors.

The double-double was the eighth of the season for Porter, as he creeps closer to the career-high 10 he recorded with the Rockets in 2021-22. The 25-year-old guard has looked good since returning to the starting lineup Feb. 6 after returning from an oblique strain, averaging 21.2 points, 8.3 assists, 4.7 boards and 2.0 steals over the last six contests.

Kevin Porter
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Porter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Porter See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
10 days ago
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Top Players & Breakouts in Week 16
NBA
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Top Players & Breakouts in Week 16
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
13 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Sleeper Picks & All-Star Break Insights
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Sleeper Picks & All-Star Break Insights
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
13 days ago