Kevin Porter headshot

Kevin Porter News: Drops 25 in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Porter contributed 25 points (10-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals across 32 minutes during Friday's 139-118 victory over the Pelicans.

The 25-year-old topped 20 points for the third time in five contests since returning to the starting lineup after recovering from an oblique injury. Over that five-game stretch, Porter is averaging 21.2 points, 8.0 assists, 5.2 boards and 1.8 steals, but his usage figures to decline once Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) is back on the court.

Kevin Porter
Milwaukee Bucks
