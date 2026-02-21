Kevin Porter News: Drops 25 in Friday's win
Porter contributed 25 points (10-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals across 32 minutes during Friday's 139-118 victory over the Pelicans.
The 25-year-old topped 20 points for the third time in five contests since returning to the starting lineup after recovering from an oblique injury. Over that five-game stretch, Porter is averaging 21.2 points, 8.0 assists, 5.2 boards and 1.8 steals, but his usage figures to decline once Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) is back on the court.
