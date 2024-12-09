Kevin Porter News: Drops season-high 19 in return

Porter closed Sunday's 117-106 loss to the Rockets with 19 points (8-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals in 37 minutes.

Making his first start of the season in his return from a three-game absence due to an ankle sprain, Porter set a new season scoring high as he saw his biggest shot volume of the campaign. The fifth-year guard was getting the start with both James Harden (groin) and Terance Mann (finger) unavailable, and while Harden isn't expected to miss much time, it's not yet clear when he might get back on the court. Porter will have some short-term fantasy appeal as a result until Harden is cleared to return.