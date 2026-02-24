Kevin Porter News: Full stat line in win
Porter chipped in 32 points (11-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 128-117 victory over Miami.
Porter limped to the locker room in the first quarter due to an apparent leg issue, though he didn't show any signs of being bothered the rest of the way. The 25-year-old guard dropped a game-high 32 points, with 13 coming in the final frame. Porter also led the Bucks in assists and has dished out at least seven in each of his last nine appearances. He has reached the 20-point mark in three straight outings, averaging 26.0 points, 8.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 33.3 minutes per game over that stretch. Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) remains without a firm timetable for a return, and Porter should continue to see increased usage for as long as the former is sidelined.
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 204 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1212 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1212 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Top Players & Breakouts in Week 1615 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Sleeper Picks & All-Star Break Insights15 days ago