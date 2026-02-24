Kevin Porter News: Full stat line in win

Porter chipped in 32 points (11-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 128-117 victory over Miami.

Porter limped to the locker room in the first quarter due to an apparent leg issue, though he didn't show any signs of being bothered the rest of the way. The 25-year-old guard dropped a game-high 32 points, with 13 coming in the final frame. Porter also led the Bucks in assists and has dished out at least seven in each of his last nine appearances. He has reached the 20-point mark in three straight outings, averaging 26.0 points, 8.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 33.3 minutes per game over that stretch. Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) remains without a firm timetable for a return, and Porter should continue to see increased usage for as long as the former is sidelined.