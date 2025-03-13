Kevin Porter News: Goes for 22 points off bench

Porter amassed 22 points (5-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 17 minutes during Thursday's 126-106 victory over the Lakers.

Porter was one of four Milwaukee players who scored in double digits in this 20-point win over the Lakers, but he was the only one who achieved this feat while coming off the bench. Porter, who notched a triple-double as recently as the win over Dallas on March 5, has been providing solid numbers off the bench of late. He's scored in double digits in five of his last seven contests off the bench.