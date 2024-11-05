Kevin Porter News: Hands out season-high seven dimes

Porter recorded six points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 19 minutes during Monday's 113-104 win over the Spurs.

Porter has been a fairly small part of the Clippers' rotation, playing 16.4 minutes per game. He has a tendency to run hot or cold. Monday was a mix of both, as he went 3-for-10 from the field but handed out a season-high seven assists. Chances are, he'll only make waves in fantasy when a backcourt mate is sidelined.