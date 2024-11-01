Kevin Porter News: Leads bench in scoring Thursday
Porter accumulated 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 17 minutes during Thursday's 125-119 loss to the Suns.
Porter scored a bench-high 14 points while leading the entire squad in usage percentage Thursday. The 24-year-old has scored in double figures in each of his last two games, and he has played double-digit minutes in all five regular-season outings. Porter has averaged 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals across 15.4 minutes per game.
