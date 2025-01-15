Kevin Porter News: Leaving rotation Wednesday

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said that Porter won't be included in the rotation for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Lue didn't indicate whether Porter's absence from the rotation will be a one-game move, or a permanent one. In any case, it's not an ideal development for Porter, who has struggled in his first season in Los Angeles. Over 34 appearances, Porter is averaging 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.6 three-pointers in 19.7 minutes while shooting shooting a career-low 24.4 percent from downtown and 62.7 percent from the free-throw line. Terance Mann is expected to take Porter's spot on the second unit Wednesday.