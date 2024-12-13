Kevin Porter News: Moving back to bench

Porter is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Porter got the start against the Rockets on Sunday and finished with 19 points, six assists, two rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes. However, he'll return to the bench in this one since James Harden will recover his regular spot in the first unit. Porter is averaging 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game off the bench this season.