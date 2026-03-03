Kevin Porter headshot

Kevin Porter News: Muted effort in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Porter closed Monday's 108-81 loss to the Celtics with eight points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and three steals across 31 minutes.

Porter, who has been carrying the Bucks in recent weeks, took a backseat Monday with Giannis Antetokounmpo back in the mix. Porter has previously been able to coexist next to Antetokounmpo just fine, so fantasy managers will not want to overreact to this outlier.

Kevin Porter
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Porter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Porter See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
19 days ago