Kevin Porter News: Muted effort in loss
Porter closed Monday's 108-81 loss to the Celtics with eight points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and three steals across 31 minutes.
Porter, who has been carrying the Bucks in recent weeks, took a backseat Monday with Giannis Antetokounmpo back in the mix. Porter has previously been able to coexist next to Antetokounmpo just fine, so fantasy managers will not want to overreact to this outlier.
