Kevin Porter headshot

Kevin Porter News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Porter (trade pending) isn't listed on Milwaukee's injury report for Sunday's game against the 76ers.

After missing two games while his trade from the Clippers to the Bucks was properly processed, Porter appears ready to suit up for Milwaukee. He's not guaranteed playing time, but with Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) sidelined, plenty of minutes will be available Sunday.

