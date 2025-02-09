Kevin Porter News: Not listed on injury report
Porter (trade pending) isn't listed on Milwaukee's injury report for Sunday's game against the 76ers.
After missing two games while his trade from the Clippers to the Bucks was properly processed, Porter appears ready to suit up for Milwaukee. He's not guaranteed playing time, but with Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) sidelined, plenty of minutes will be available Sunday.
