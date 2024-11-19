Fantasy Basketball
Kevin Porter News: Off injury report for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Porter (head) is not on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Magic.

Porter hit his head on the hardwood after a hard foul during the fourth quarter of Monday's win over the Warriors. The 24-year-old went back to the locker room and was unable to return; however, he is expected to suit up Wednesday. Across his last five outings, Porter has averaged 8.8 points, 2.4 assists and 1.6 rebounds across 17.6 minutes per game.

