Kevin Porter News: Off injury report for Wednesday
Porter (head) is not on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Magic.
Porter hit his head on the hardwood after a hard foul during the fourth quarter of Monday's win over the Warriors. The 24-year-old went back to the locker room and was unable to return; however, he is expected to suit up Wednesday. Across his last five outings, Porter has averaged 8.8 points, 2.4 assists and 1.6 rebounds across 17.6 minutes per game.
