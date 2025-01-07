Fantasy Basketball
Kevin Porter News: Plays well in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 8:44am

Porter provided seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Monday's 108-106 loss to the Timberwolves.

Porter's upside isn't going to be as high going forward with the Clippers slowly ramping up Kawhi Leonard. Porter figures to remain a key part of the offense for the second unit, however, and he's fared well over his last nine games with 10.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 three-pointers.

Kevin Porter
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
