Kevin Porter News: Posts another strong final line
Porter contributed 20 points (10-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and five steals across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 118-116 victory over Cleveland.
Porter wasn't unable to reach the 30-point threshold like he did Tuesday night against Miami, but he still supplied 20 points and shot the basketball with efficiency. He's also been a strong contributor on the boards by racking up 15 total rebounds over his last two appearances. Porter is averaging 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 2.7 steals in nine February appearances and is a big reason for Milwaukee's recent turnaround.
