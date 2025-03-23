Kevin Porter News: Produces 18 points in win

Porter contributed 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds and six assists across 27 minutes during Saturday's 114-108 victory over Sacramento.

Porter gave the backcourt some much-needed production with Damian Lillard (calf) sidelined. The Bucks went with youth and placed Ryan Rollins in Lillard's position, but he soon gave way to Porter, who ended with 27 minutes. If Lillard's calf remains an issue, Porter should be in line for an expanded role.