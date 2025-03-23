Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevin Porter headshot

Kevin Porter News: Produces 18 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Porter contributed 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds and six assists across 27 minutes during Saturday's 114-108 victory over Sacramento.

Porter gave the backcourt some much-needed production with Damian Lillard (calf) sidelined. The Bucks went with youth and placed Ryan Rollins in Lillard's position, but he soon gave way to Porter, who ended with 27 minutes. If Lillard's calf remains an issue, Porter should be in line for an expanded role.

Kevin Porter
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now