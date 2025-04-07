Kevin Porter News: Productive in starting role

Porter amassed 20 points (8-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Sunday's 111-107 win over the Pelicans.

Porter was one of several Milwaukee players who embraced a bigger role on offense due to the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (shoulder), and he build off the 24-point output he had coming off the bench in the first leg of this back-to-back set against Miami on Saturday. Porter's fantasy relevancy could experience an uptick if he moves to the starting lineup in the final games of the regular season, but he's been productive across the board of late. He's tallied 20 or more points in three of his last five outings, averaging 17.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in that span.