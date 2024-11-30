Kevin Porter News: Productive off bench Friday

Porter had 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals across 24 minutes during Friday's 93-92 loss to the Timberwolves.

Despite coming off the bench, Porter finished as the Clippers' second-best scorer only behind James Harden, who posted 20 points in this low-scoring contest. The 17-point output was a season-high mark for him, and it also represented his fourth game with double-digit points off the bench in the Clippers' last six contests. Porter has scored at least 10 points in 10 different games this season.