Kevin Porter News: Productive off bench Friday
Porter had 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals across 24 minutes during Friday's 93-92 loss to the Timberwolves.
Despite coming off the bench, Porter finished as the Clippers' second-best scorer only behind James Harden, who posted 20 points in this low-scoring contest. The 17-point output was a season-high mark for him, and it also represented his fourth game with double-digit points off the bench in the Clippers' last six contests. Porter has scored at least 10 points in 10 different games this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now