Kevin Porter headshot

Kevin Porter News: Quickly returns Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Porter (leg) returned to Tuesday's game against the Heat, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Porter limped to the locker room midway early in the first quarter, but he was cleared to return to Tuesday's contest after being evaluated by medical staff. He has taken on an expanded role for the Bucks in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf), and Porter has averaged 21.2 points, 8.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals over 34.0 minutes per game over his last six outings.

Kevin Porter
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Porter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Porter See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
12 days ago
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Top Players & Breakouts in Week 16
NBA
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Top Players & Breakouts in Week 16
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
15 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Sleeper Picks & All-Star Break Insights
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Sleeper Picks & All-Star Break Insights
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
15 days ago