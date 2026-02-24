Kevin Porter News: Quickly returns Tuesday
Porter (leg) returned to Tuesday's game against the Heat, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Porter limped to the locker room midway early in the first quarter, but he was cleared to return to Tuesday's contest after being evaluated by medical staff. He has taken on an expanded role for the Bucks in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf), and Porter has averaged 21.2 points, 8.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals over 34.0 minutes per game over his last six outings.
