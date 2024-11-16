Kevin Porter News: Scores 15 points off bench Friday

Porter posted 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-6 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes during Friday's 125-104 loss to the Rockets.

Porter was the only other player not named James Harden who reached the 15-point mark for the Clippers in this woeful offensive performance. Porter has shown he has the ability to produce at a high level, but the lack of consistency on a game-to-game basis and his reserve role are two factors that conspire against his fantasy upside. As a result, he would be a decent streaming alternative in some formats, but not much else.