Kevin Porter News: Set to start against Denver
Porter will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Ryan Blackburn of MileHighSports.com reports.
Porter will be a starter for the third time during the 2024-25 campaign. The 24-year-old guard is averaging 22.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game, shooting 51.3 percent and 36.4 percent from deep in the first unit this season.
