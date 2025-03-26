Fantasy Basketball
Kevin Porter News: Set to start against Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Porter will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Ryan Blackburn of MileHighSports.com reports.

Porter will be a starter for the third time during the 2024-25 campaign. The 24-year-old guard is averaging 22.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game, shooting 51.3 percent and 36.4 percent from deep in the first unit this season.

