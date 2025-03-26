Kevin Porter News: Set to start against Denver

Porter will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Ryan Blackburn of MileHighSports.com reports.

Porter will be a starter for the third time during the 2024-25 campaign. The 24-year-old guard is averaging 22.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game, shooting 51.3 percent and 36.4 percent from deep in the first unit this season.