Kevin Porter News: Shines off bench in loss

Porter ended Saturday's 113-97 loss to the Mavericks with 19 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes.

Porter provided a much-needed lift off the Clippers bench in Saturday's matchup, leading all reserves in scoring and threes made while finishing one point shy of the 20-point mark. Porter tied a season high in scoring and has tallied at least 15 points in six appearances.