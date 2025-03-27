Fantasy Basketball
Kevin Porter headshot

Kevin Porter News: Solid stat line in starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 10:23am

Porter recorded 12 points (5-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and eight assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 127-117 loss to the Nuggets.

Porter moved to the starting lineup due to the absence of Damian Lillard (calf), who's out indefinitely, meaning he might remain in the first unit for the time being. Porter has scored in double digits in five of his last eight contests, and he might experience an uptick in his usage rate if he stays in a starting role going forward.

Kevin Porter
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
