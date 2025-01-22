Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevin Porter headshot

Kevin Porter News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 22, 2025 at 6:00pm

Porter is part of the first unit for Wednesday's matchup against the Celtics, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

The Clippers are without James Harden (groin), Norman Powell (back) and Kris Dunn (knee) on Wednesday, allowing for Porter to enter the first unit for the second time this season. In his last eight games, Porter has averaged 8.4 points, 4.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds spanning 18.0 minutes.

Kevin Porter
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now