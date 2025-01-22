Kevin Porter News: Starting Wednesday

Porter is part of the first unit for Wednesday's matchup against the Celtics, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

The Clippers are without James Harden (groin), Norman Powell (back) and Kris Dunn (knee) on Wednesday, allowing for Porter to enter the first unit for the second time this season. In his last eight games, Porter has averaged 8.4 points, 4.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds spanning 18.0 minutes.