Kevin Porter News: Strikes for 21 off bench

Porter totaled 21 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds, five assists and five steals across 25 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 110-103 victory over the Timberwolves.

Milwaukee got some big performances from second-unit players Porter and Bobby Portis (18 points, 10 boards) as the team erased a 20-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Porter has scored 20 or more points in three straight games, and over his last 15 appearances (two starts) he's averaging 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.0 steals.