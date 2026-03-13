Kevin Porter News: Struggles in return

Porter contributed six points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in 28 minutes during Thursday's 112-105 loss to the Heat.

Porter returned from a four-game absence and didn't have his usual aggression this time around. He's struggled in his last four appearances for the Bucks, posting averages of 8.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.5 three-pointers.