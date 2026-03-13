Kevin Porter headshot

Kevin Porter News: Struggles in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 8:40am

Porter contributed six points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in 28 minutes during Thursday's 112-105 loss to the Heat.

Porter returned from a four-game absence and didn't have his usual aggression this time around. He's struggled in his last four appearances for the Bucks, posting averages of 8.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.5 three-pointers.

Kevin Porter
Milwaukee Bucks
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