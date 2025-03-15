Kevin Porter News: Will play against Pacers
Porter (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Porter is one of several players who were listed as game-time decisions for Saturday's contest, but the floor general will suit up and should see his regular role off the bench. Porter has been operating as the Bucks' backup point guard behind Damian Lillard.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now