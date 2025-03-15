Fantasy Basketball
Kevin Porter headshot

Kevin Porter News: Will play against Pacers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Porter (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Porter is one of several players who were listed as game-time decisions for Saturday's contest, but the floor general will suit up and should see his regular role off the bench. Porter has been operating as the Bucks' backup point guard behind Damian Lillard.

Kevin Porter
Milwaukee Bucks
