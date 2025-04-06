Fantasy Basketball
Kevin Porter News: Will start vs. New Orleans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Porter will be in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

Porter will make his fourth start of the season for the Bucks on Sunday in New Orleans, resulting in Ryan Rollins heading to the bench. In his three previous starts, Porter averaged 19.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game, shooting 46.3 percent from the floor and 26.7 percent from deep.

Kevin Porter
Milwaukee Bucks
