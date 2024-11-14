Kevon Harris Injury: Nursing knee injury
Harris was held out of Wednesday's 101-95 victory over the G League Raptors 905 due to a right knee injury.
Harris averaged 20.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists in his first two appearances of the season, and it's unclear as to when he may have suffered the injury. He'll be classified as day-to-day until the medical staff has a chance to evaluate him further.
Kevon Harris
Free Agent
