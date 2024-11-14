Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kevon Harris headshot

Kevon Harris Injury: Nursing knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Harris was held out of Wednesday's 101-95 victory over the G League Raptors 905 due to a right knee injury.

Harris averaged 20.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists in his first two appearances of the season, and it's unclear as to when he may have suffered the injury. He'll be classified as day-to-day until the medical staff has a chance to evaluate him further.

Kevon Harris
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now