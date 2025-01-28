Fantasy Basketball
Kevon Harris headshot

Kevon Harris News: All-around performance in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Harris recorded 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists and five steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 115-110 loss to the Osceola Magic.

Harris led College Park in rebounds and assists during Tuesday's loss. The 27-year-old guard is scorching the nets from outside this season, converting 42.6 percent of his 5.2 three-point attempts per contest.

Kevon Harris
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
