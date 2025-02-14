Kevon Harris News: Buries seven treys in G League
Harris produced 33 points (10-16 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 38 minutes Thursday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 118-115 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.
Harris led his team in both points and assists on the way to a victory. He was nearly unstoppable from beyond the arc, where he sank an eye-popping 77.8 percent of his attempts. Harris is averaging 19.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals through 32 games this year with College Park.
Kevon Harris
Free Agent
