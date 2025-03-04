Kevon Harris News: Contract terminated

The Hawks terminated Harris' 10-day contract Tuesday.

Harris still had a week left on his 10-day deal after signing with the Hawks on Saturday, but the team parted ways with him to clear room on the 15-man roster for center Dominick Barlow, who was upgraded from a two-way deal. The 27-year-old swingman didn't appear in any games during his brief stint with the Hawks and will likely return to the G League's College Park Skyhawks, with whom he had been playing before signing his 10-day deal.