Kevon Harris News: Drops 25 points in defeat

Harris supplied 25 points (9-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds and one assist across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 130-117 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Harris led the Skyhawks in scoring, marking his 15th outing with 20-plus points through 34 G League appearances. The 27-year-old is averaging 19.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.6 three-pointers and 1.4 steals across 31.0 minutes per contest in the G League this season.