Kevon Harris News: Efficient performance in loss
Harris played 29 minutes Wednesday during College Park's 113-106 loss versus the Gold and recorded 21 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Harris had an efficient shooting performance during Wednesday's loss as he converted on 66.7 percent of his field-goal attempts and 50.0 percent of his three-point tries. The 27-year-old also led the team in both assists and steals and finished second in points scored.
Kevon Harris
Free Agent
