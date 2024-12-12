Kevon Harris News: Leads team in assists

Harris logged 18 points (5-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, nine assists, three steals and a block across 34 minutes Wednesday during College Park's 118-107 loss versus Westchester.

Harris led the theme in assists during Wednesday's loss and has now racked up nine assists in back-to-back games. However, he struggled shooting the ball, connecting on just 31.3 percent of his field-goal attempts and 25.0 percent of his three-point tries.