Kevon Harris News: Leads team to victory

Harris tallied 28 points (10-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 122-105 win over the Long Island Nets.

Harris' efficient shooting helped him record a team-high 28 points during Tuesday's victory. The 27-year-old guard is averaging 21.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks in 28.9 minutes across his first seven outings this season.