Kevon Harris News: Leads team to victory
Harris tallied 28 points (10-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 122-105 win over the Long Island Nets.
Harris' efficient shooting helped him record a team-high 28 points during Tuesday's victory. The 27-year-old guard is averaging 21.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks in 28.9 minutes across his first seven outings this season.
Kevon Harris
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now