Kevon Harris News: Lights out from deep in G League
Harris collected 24 points (8-10 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes Friday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 131-106 loss to the Capital City Go-Go.
Harris scorched the nets from beyond the arc in this one, drilling a season-high six triples. He's been a reliable contributor for College Park in the scoring column, putting up double figures in all 10 appearances on the year.
Kevon Harris
Free Agent
