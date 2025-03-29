Kevon Harris News: Logs 24 points off bench

Harris registered 21 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals over 31 minutes Friday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 112-101 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Harris finished Friday's contest as the Skyhawks' leading scorer despite an inefficient performance from beyond the arc. He has scored at least 21 points in three of his last five outings and has shot 44.0 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range over that span.