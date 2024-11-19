Fantasy Basketball
Kevon Harris News: Logs first double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 19, 2024 at 12:53pm

Harris recorded 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, a steal and two blocks across 30 minutes during College Park's 108-101 loss to Delaware on Monday.

Harris was one of the Skyhawks' few bright spots during Monday's loss as he was able to record his first double-double of the season. However, despite his strong effort on the glass, Harris had a poor shooting performance, converting on just 36.4 percent of his field-goal attempts.

