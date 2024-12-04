Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevon Harris headshot

Kevon Harris News: Paces scoring attack for Skyhawks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 4, 2024 at 2:18pm

Harris produced 17 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 30 minutes Monday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 102-90 win over the Maine Celtics.

Harris turned in a stellar all-around showing as he nearly recorded a triple-double. He's been a reliable source of scoring for College Park so far this season, now averaging 20.9 points through eight appearances.

Kevon Harris
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now