Kevon Harris News: Paces scoring attack for Skyhawks

Harris produced 17 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 30 minutes Monday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 102-90 win over the Maine Celtics.

Harris turned in a stellar all-around showing as he nearly recorded a triple-double. He's been a reliable source of scoring for College Park so far this season, now averaging 20.9 points through eight appearances.