Kevon Harris headshot

Kevon Harris News: Paces scoring attack in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Harris produced 33 points (10-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block over 30 minutes Wednesday in the G League College Park Skyhawks' 98-96 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Harris accounted for just over one-third of his team's points but it wasn't enough to help his squad come away with the victory. This marked his best scoring performance of the young campaign after he was held to 11 points in 30 minutes Monday against Delaware.

Kevon Harris
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
